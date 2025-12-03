OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $214.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.63 and a 200-day moving average of $183.28. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $222.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $521,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,516.56. The trade was a 22.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $23,843,196. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.88.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

