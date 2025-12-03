Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.