Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $35.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.8167.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. Comcast has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after buying an additional 83,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,196 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $103,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

