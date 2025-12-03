Humana Inc. $HUM Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $397,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 3,257.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,973 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,038,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,942,000 after purchasing an additional 902,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $171,220,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $245.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.94.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $243.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $315.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.19.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.