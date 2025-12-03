Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 4,285 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $288.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $296.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.57.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,337,225. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,295 shares of company stock worth $13,011,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.73.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

