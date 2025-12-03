Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,926 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 234.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 16.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.50.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,779.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,400.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,686.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,631.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total value of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $18,945,577.04. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,422 shares of company stock valued at $23,226,939 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

