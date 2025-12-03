Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,467 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $354.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.85. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $364.40.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DY. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.25.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

