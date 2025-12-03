Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $20,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,530,419,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,137,000. Amundi grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,505 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.31.

KKR opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.14. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

