204,098 Shares in Toast, Inc. $TOST Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,411,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,995,000 after buying an additional 466,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toast by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 7.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,811,000 after buying an additional 1,082,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Toast by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,601,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Toast from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Toast from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Toast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $61,555.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,632.06. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $71,826.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 151,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,995.02. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,759 shares of company stock worth $1,769,270. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

