New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.38 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Dycom Industries worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 83.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $336.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.25.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY opened at $354.45 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $364.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.85.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.