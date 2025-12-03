Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,284,771 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in JD.com were worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in JD.com by 184.7% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,811,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,181,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,675 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,062,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,508 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,975,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 770.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,260,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,607 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Arete raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on JD.com from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.46%.The firm had revenue of $41.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.68 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

