Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,863 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 125.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,951,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,438,000 after buying an additional 2,297,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $106,745,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,302,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after buying an additional 970,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 783,077 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,849.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CMS opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

