Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,213 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 41.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 277.3% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.9% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of AM opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

