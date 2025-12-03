Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 90,097 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,097 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GSK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170,871 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GSK by 525.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.07% and a net margin of 17.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cfra set a $53.00 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

