Quantbot Technologies LP Has $8.92 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 173.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,466 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,347.10. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.51 and a one year high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $340.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

