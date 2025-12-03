Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 671,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 24.40%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.93%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.