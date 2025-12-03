Quantbot Technologies LP Has $6.67 Million Stake in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,747 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 6,651.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,065 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1,450.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 823,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 972.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,840,000 after purchasing an additional 535,927 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,981,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,197,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,655,000 after buying an additional 330,290 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $1,768,334.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 457,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,213,137.68. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $566,854.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 233,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,050,409.84. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ESTC opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.27 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.Elastic’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

