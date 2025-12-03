McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,489 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $23,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,087,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 66.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,225.12. This trade represents a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,251,745.32. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,557,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

