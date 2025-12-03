Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,054 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 62.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.3%

JXN opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

