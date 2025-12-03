Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.10.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $205.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $207.81. The firm has a market cap of $494.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

