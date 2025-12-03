Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.