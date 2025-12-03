Welltower Inc. $WELL Stock Position Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 159.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $196.00 target price on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $203.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $209.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.14%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

