Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Stock Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,798 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $26,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,055,000 after buying an additional 14,244,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,565,000 after buying an additional 20,196,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,973,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,920,000 after acquiring an additional 367,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

