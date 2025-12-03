Huntsman Corporation $HUN Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 306,826 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $174,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.5%

HUN stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.68. Huntsman Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -18.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

