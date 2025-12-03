Quantbot Technologies LP Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,994 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock valued at $293,774,712. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

