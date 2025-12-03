Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,239 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,621 shares of company stock valued at $198,655 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

