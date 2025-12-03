Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $789.0 million-$791.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.5 million. Asana also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.070-0.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.88% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 28,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $397,128.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 862,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,221,185.73. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 63,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $911,318.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,076,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,845.34. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,427,928 shares of company stock valued at $36,497,981 over the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Asana by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

