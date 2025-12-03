M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,645 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $190.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $192.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.17.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

