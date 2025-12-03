Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 16.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.5%

Stryker stock opened at $366.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day moving average of $379.88. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

