Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

