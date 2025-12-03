M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,915 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $600.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $614.92. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.