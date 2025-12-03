Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 14,586 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 705.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $465.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.24. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $243.51 and a 52-week high of $529.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.34.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.60. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESLT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.