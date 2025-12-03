Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 15.07%.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

CBAN opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.66. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

