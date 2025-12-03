SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $18.61. SMC shares last traded at $18.0575, with a volume of 9,400 shares.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMC currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. SMC had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 18.00%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.
