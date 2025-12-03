M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 109.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $248.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $240.99. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.83.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

