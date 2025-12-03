Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.72 and last traded at C$39.22, with a volume of 49472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$28.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.86.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$372.35 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 41.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.9039474 earnings per share for the current year.

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

