M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,400,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after buying an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,574,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,513,000 after purchasing an additional 205,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,540,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,912,000 after purchasing an additional 411,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VONV opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $92.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 190.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

