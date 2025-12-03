Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.91. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 310 shares traded.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

