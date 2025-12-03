BKV (NYSE:BKV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 145058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

BKV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on BKV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of BKV from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $199.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.36 million. BKV had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 6,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $162,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,850. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,375. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in BKV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BKV in the 1st quarter worth about $1,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BKV by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BKV during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of BKV by 37.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

