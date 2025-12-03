Wrapped THETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $157.54 Thousand (WTHETA)

Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Wrapped THETA has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Wrapped THETA has a market capitalization of $157.54 thousand and $27.90 million worth of Wrapped THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped THETA Profile

Wrapped THETA’s total supply is 446,727 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped THETA is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped THETA’s official Twitter account is @theta_network. Wrapped THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped THETA

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped THETA has a current supply of 446,726.7928. The last known price of Wrapped THETA is 0.35577242 USD and is up 12.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

