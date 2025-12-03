BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.47 and last traded at $71.7250, with a volume of 94503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.01.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.26.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,722,111.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 228,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,611.84. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 16,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $1,125,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 382,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,442,881.80. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,204 shares of company stock worth $39,424,400. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

