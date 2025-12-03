Thomist Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 88,952 Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,952 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Matador Resources makes up about 1.3% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 182.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Susan M. Ward purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $195,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,593.92. This represents a 50.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $57,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 35,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,241.75. This trade represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,726 shares of company stock worth $1,674,234 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The business had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

