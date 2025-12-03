Thomist Capital Management LP Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Thomist Capital Management LP lessened its position in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,268,513 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 416,187 shares during the period. HudBay Minerals accounts for about 4.2% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 833,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,650,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HudBay Minerals by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,201,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 2,704,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,091,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,196,000 after buying an additional 230,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.HudBay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

