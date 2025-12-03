Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $2,826,049,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 27,361.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $538,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,944,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,233,709.52. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,872 shares of company stock worth $12,801,203. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $234.84 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.96 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Capmk cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.42.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

