iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IVV stock opened at $684.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $674.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.24. The company has a market cap of $718.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

