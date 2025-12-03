Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $442,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $12,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after buying an additional 656,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,185,000 after buying an additional 1,273,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

