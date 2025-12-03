Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 737.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of KMB opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.25. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
