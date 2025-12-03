Maren Capital LLC Acquires 191,562 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Maren Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,562 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 4.4% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maren Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $72,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays set a $99.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.85.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 266,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,356.22. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

