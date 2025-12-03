Maren Capital LLC Reduces Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Maren Capital LLC trimmed its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,343 shares during the period. WillScot comprises 0.6% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maren Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,653 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $38,920,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 75.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,338,000 after buying an additional 1,237,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,949,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Baird R W raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $39.81.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. WillScot’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About WillScot

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.