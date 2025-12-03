Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 64,974 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 331.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,943.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 118.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COLM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

